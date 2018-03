Howard County Kevin Smith said the following county roads are currently closed, due to the heavy rain and runoff:

Mt. Carmel at Messer Creek

Kirby School Road at bridge

Pinkerton Road at bridge

Faulkner Road at river

Old Military Road at creek

Bluff Springs Road at creek

Cornbridge Road South at creek

Shaw Road at North End

Barton Bethel Road at South End

