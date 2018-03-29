Market, garden, beekeeper volunteers to hold rummage sale April 5-6

Volunteers from Howard County Farmers’ Market, Nashville Demonstration Organic Garden (NDOG) and Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers will be holding a fund-raising sale April 5-6.

Items donated by Farmers’ Market volunteers, Master Gardeners and local beekeepers will be sold to support garden workshops, a new Kidz Klub program, cooking demonstrations and other free educational activities planned this year for the community. The sale will be held 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, April 5 and Friday, April 6 at the Howard County Farmers’ Market, 110 South Washington, adjacent to the Howard County Health Unit and Senior Citizens Center.

NDOG volunteers hold free workshops and demonstrations focused on organic home gardening during Farmers’ Market hours May through September and at other times throughout the year. NDOG also has a garden program just for kids ages 3 through 10 – the NDOG Kidz Klub.

Funds generated by the sale will provide needed supplies for these programs so that they may continue to be offered free of charge. Information and schedules for this year’s programs will be available during the sale.

These and other programs at the Farmers’ Market were an important part of Nashville being the first small community in Arkansas to receive designation from the Arkansas Coalition for Obesity Prevention as a “Thriving Community” — the organization’s gold standard for communities working to increase access to healthy nutrition and address issues of obesity.

Contact NDOG Coordinator Gerry Wenta at (903) 278-6716 for more information about the sale.

