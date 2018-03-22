Get Your Capes Ready: Superhero 5K, Kids Dash set for April 7

The Junior Auxiliary of Nashville will present the “Superhero 5K and Kids Dash” on Saturday, April 7 at the Nashville City Park’s Dogwood Pavilion.

Pre-registration is now open.

The 5K will be at 8 a.m. and the entry fee is $25. A T-shirt will be available with pre-registration.

The Kids Dash will start at 9 a.m. and the entry is $5. T-shirts for the Kids Dash will be available for $15 the day of the event.

All proceeds from the event will support local children and families with medical expenses.

