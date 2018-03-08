Dierks girls’ basketball coach resigning

The Dierks School Board is expected next week to accept the resignation of Lady Outlaws basketball coach Ali Whisenhunt after one season.

Whisenhunt confirmed she submitted her letter of resignation Wednesday, Feb. 28 to the district with plans to stay on until the end of the school year.

Whisenhunt, 22, was hired in April 2017 to head up the girls basketball program for the 2017-2018 season. The senior Lady Outlaws ended their season last week in regional tournament play and went 7-18 on the year.

The next meeting of the Dierks School Board is March 13.

