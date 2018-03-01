Delight beauty crowned Miss SAU

MAGNOLIA – Reagan Grubbs of Delight was crowned Miss Southern Arkansas University in Harton Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Reagan is a 21-year-old Agricultural Business major.

In addition to being crowned Miss SAU 2018, Reagan was the winner of a $5,000 scholarship to SAU. She was the Overall Talent winner and recipient of a $400 scholarship, and was the Haley Bird Lifestyle & Fitness Award winner and recipient of a $100 scholarship. Reagan also received a $100 scholarship as the winner of the Kaylynn Grace Community Service Award. She won a total of $5,600 in scholarships to SAU.

Miss SAU will compete for the title of Miss Arkansas 2018 in Little Rock, Arkansas at the Robinson Center June 9-16.

Reagan will appear on “Good Afternoon, Arkansas” on KATV Channel 7 on Tuesday, March 27, talking about her road to Miss Arkansas.

Like this: Like Loading...