Benefit set March 24 for Delight church destroyed by fire

Proceeds from an upcoming lunch will benefit a local church that burned down last year.

The Delight chapter of the Rural Community Alliance will host the event for the Crossroads Assembly of God Church on Saturday, March 24 at the cafeteria on the Delight Elementary School campus.

The church was destroyed by arson on Sept. 3, 2017.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will cost $5 for adults and $3 for children 10 years old and younger. The menu will feature a choice of hamburger or hot dog with chips, drink, dessert, potato salad and baked beans. In addition to the meal, live music is scheduled as well as a silent auction.

Donations will be accepted, and items for the silent auction are being sought. For more information, call Michelle Delaney at (870) 260-5049.

