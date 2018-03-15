Benefit bass tournaments coming up

Pike County Fair Bass Tournament

The 15th annual Pike County Fair Bass Tournament has been scheduled for March 24.

The event will be held at SWAHA Lodge on Lake Greeson, with a start time of 7 a.m. and weigh in at 3 p.m.

The six bass limit tournament will feature guaranteed prizes of $1,500 for first, $600 for second, $400 for third and a big bass prize of $250.

For more information on the tournament, contact Jackie Bowen at (870) 356-9172 or Melynda Bryant at (870) 828-0255.

Entries fees will be $40 per person and can be mailed to the Pike County Fair Board, P.O. Box 497, Glenwood, AR 71943.

Other required information for entry is shirt size, phone contact number and address.

Husqvarna Benefit Bass Tournament for HCCC

The annual Husqvarna Benefit Bass Tournament to benefit the Howard County Children’s Center will be Saturday, April 7, at Lake Greeson.

Headquarters on tournament day will be SWAHA Landing. Boat check-in will be at 5:30, and weigh-in begins at 3 p.m.

The entry fee is $100 per boat, team or individual, and entry forms and a copy of the rules are available at the Children’s Center, 1577 Hwy. 371 W., Nashville.

First place prize will be $2,500. The second place boat will get $1,000. There are cash and prizes through the first 25 finishers. The Big Bass prize will be $300.

