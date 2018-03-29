Area Easter events

A community Easter sunrise service will be Sunday, April 1, at 6:30 a.m. on the stage at the Nashville City Park.

The event is sponsored by the Area Pastors Fellowship.

The public is invited.

The Nashville City Park will host an Easter egg hunt Saturday, March 31.

The hunt will begin at 10 a.m. on the park’s baseball fields.

The egg hunt is for children 12 and under.

The event is sponsored by Kids Dental Center.

Murfreesboro’s First Christian Church is hosting a Community Egg Hunt and Breakfast on April 1.

The event is free to the entire community, and breakfast will be served at 9 a.m.

Following breakfast, there will be three hunts held: 3 years old and younger, 4-6 years and 7 years and up.

Eggs will be stuffed with candy, stickers, necklaces and money, along with several prize eggs that will be included in each age division.

The Umpire School PTO will host an Easter Egg Hunt Friday, March 30, beginning at 6 p.m. at the school.

The event is open to the public will include pictures with the Easter Bunny, free hot dog meals for Umpire Wildcat students and meals for sale. Activities will include a bubble station, jump rope, hula hoops and more.

The Bowen Community Church on Highway 301 will hold a breakfast and egg hunt April 1, starting with breakfast at 7 a.m.

The City of Tollette will host an Easter Egg Hunt March 31 from 2-4 p.m. at the Tollette City Park.

There will be free food and fun for all ages with more than 500 eggs to be hidden.

The Newhope Volunteer Fire Department will host an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 31 at 1 p.m.

• The Lockesburg City Park will host the Easter Bunny at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 31 followed by an egg hunt at 4 pm. There will also be a 40 foot bouncy obstacle course, spring style photo booth, and concession stand all day.

The Antoine Baptist Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt Friday, March 30 at 6 p.m. for kids up to 12 years old.

