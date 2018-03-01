1977 Dierks graduate to return as high school principal

By John Balch

News-Leader staff

Jeff Jones, Dierks High Class of 1977, will return to his alma mater this summer to assume the duties of high school principal.

Jones was hired last week to replace Jody Cowart, who was recently promoted to replace Holly Cothren as the district’s superintendent next academic year. Jones’ first day on the job will be July 1.

Besides being a Dierks alumnus and former Outlaw coach, Jones is no stranger to the area’s school districts. He headed up the Murfreesboro Rattler football program and served as athletic director for the 2010 season before leaving to become a principal at Wickes High School, which consolidated with Van-Cove in 2010 to form the Cossatot River School District.

Jones returned to Murfreesboro in 2012 and coached and served as AD there until 2016.

Jones’ resume includes coaching stints at Springdale, Lonoke, Alma, Gurdon and De Queen, where he was an assistant coach from 1991 to 1996 before landing the head coach job, a position he held until 2013.

At De Queen, Jones was also an assistant principal and Dean of Students his last six years as head coach.

Like this: Like Loading...