Younger brother of Pike County murder victim reported missing

Glenwood Police Chief Clark Kinzler is asking for assistance from the public on the whereabouts of Jayce Fogle, 15.

The missing youth is a younger brother of Jody C. Fogle, an 18-year-old male who was murdered in Glenwood in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Jayce Fogle is considered by the police to be a runaway, who left approximately 10 days before his brother was shot. He has been missing from the Monticello area since Jan. 6. He is a white male, brown hair, hazel eye color, about 5’10” tall and weights about 170 pounds. The missing teen also has a tattoo on his chest.

Kinzler said the youth may have travelled to the Pike or Montgomery county areas. The police are still investigating the Jan. 16 death of Jody C. Fogle. Persons with any information about either of the Fogle subjects are asked to call the Glenwood Police Department at (870) 356-3333.

