Umpire High School Homecoming Court

UMPIRE HOMECOMING COURT (Front) Meredith Fahrney, Kelsie Faulkner, Aubrie Whisenhunt, Lyndsey Thomas, Homecoming Queen Maeghan McCarley and attendants Matty McCarley and Tucker McConnell, Kasie Miles, Emily McCarley, Hailey Dowdy, Maddie Cook, Umpire Wildcat Skylar Barbre; (back) Colton Turner, Jacob McCoy, Khristian Ratliff, Ashton Strasner, Stacy Dunson, Kaden Strasner, Baylee Bearden, Jacob O'Neal, Seth Sherwood, Sergio "Junior" Perez.