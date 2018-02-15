Two Scrappers sign college football letters

By John R. Schirmer

News-Leader staff

Two Scrapper seniors signed letters-of-intent to play college football Wednesday, Feb. 7, in the NHS cafeteria.

Wide receiver Ty Pettway signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant.

Wide receiver Domonick Kight signed with Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College.

Both were named to the West squad for this summer’s Arkansas All-Star game at the University of Central Arkansas.

Athletic Director James “Bunch” Nichols said the signings were “a special day. It’s a great day to be a Scrapper. We love having these events.”

Nichols presented Kight and Pettway with Scrapper pens to use during the National Signing Day program.

Coach Mike Volarvich said he is “very proud of both of them and all they accomplished with the football program. Football gave me a great opportunity. It’s given me a job. I’ve been involved since I was 12.”

The signees have the opportunity to continue their education, Volarvich said. “At some time, football is going to end for you, and you’ll have 50 years left to do something. Be successful. This is a great opportunity for you.”

Pettway’s choice, Southeastern Oklahoma, is a Division II school. Volarvich spent five years coaching in Division II at Henderson State. D-II “is one of the best. It can relate to life more than anything else. D-II players come in on all different levels of scholarships. Depending on what you do, your scholarship goes up or down. It’s kind of like life. If you miss practice, if you’re not a good teammate, your money goes down. It’s a great life lesson and a chance to be successful.”

Coffeyville, Kight’s selection, is “one of the top community colleges in advancing players to four-year schools,” Volarvich said. “They have a bunch of D-I’s who have the opportunity to get their grades and advance and go through the recruiting process again.”

Volarvich said former Scrappers Darius Hopkins, Winland Ogden and Troy Thomas are enrolled at Coffeyville.

Volarvich looked back at the Scrapper careers for both players.

Pettway, a two-year starter, was second team All District 7-4A for 2017 and first team in 2016. He was the Nashville Most Valuable Wide Receiver in 2016.

For his senior season, Pettway had 46 receptions for 602 yards and 4 touchdowns. For his career, Pettway had 92 receptions for 1,560 yards and 21 TDs.

Kight was a three-year starter. He was second team All District 7-4A in 2016 and first team in 2017. He was named 2017 Class 4A All-State and was the 2017 Most Valuable Wide Receiver. He was also the Rotary Club co-MVP for 2017.

Kight is fourth in school history in single season receiving with 1,369 yards; fifth in school history in career receiving yards with 2,111; first in school history in single game receiving touchdowns with 5 against Malvern this past season; and fourth in school history in single season receiving touchdowns with 19.

For his career, Kight had 106 receptions for 2,111 yards and 29 TDs.

Kight said he decided to attend Coffeyville after his last visit to the school. “I liked how they treated me, like family. It felt like home.”

Kight said he has “no idea” about a major and “will try to be successful in anything I do.”

He said Nashville will “always be my home. I loved playing here.”

Pettway said Southeastern felt like “the place I need to be. I want to get my education there and ball out.”

Pettway is considering criminal justice or human services as his major.

“I loved my time here. There’s nothing like Scrapper football. I enjoyed all three years,” Pettway said.

Like this: Like Loading...