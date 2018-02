The Call to hold informational meeting

The Call in Howard County will conduct an informational meeting Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. at the Carter Day Center, 200 Lake Nichols Drive, Nashville.

Organizers invite anyone interested to attend the meeting to learn more about involvement in foster care.

For more information, abut the event, call 870-557-0747 or send email to howardcounty@thecallinarkansas.org

