Obituary: Terrance ‘Terry’ Michael Butler, 65, of Nashville

Mr. Terrance “Terry” Michael Butler, age 65, a resident of Nashville, Ark., died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, at his home.

He was born Nov. 11, 1952, in Wyandotte, Mich. He was a retired U.S. Army Veteran, and worked for the Tyson feed mill. Mr. Butler loved his grandkids, and watching NASCAR.

Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his father, Paul Edward Butler; and two infant brothers, William and Jeffrey Butler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Barbara Butler; a son, Steven Butler; a daughter and son-in-law, Cheri and David Helms; his mother, Bobbie Butler; a grandson, Christopher Wright; a granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Melissa and Colton Owen; his great-granddaughter, Chloe Owen; two brothers and sister-in-law, Joey and Lisa Butler, and Mark and Laura Butler; two sisters and brother-in-law, Paula and Donnie Givens, and Becky and Terry Ray, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Mr. Butler will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, in the Old Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lockesburg, Ark., with Donnie Davis officiating, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home.

Visitation will follow the service.

You may leave a condolence online at www.wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

