‘Taking Control of Your Money’ workshops scheduled

The University of Arkansas Cossatot Adult Education Division in Nashville will offer a two-part financial literacy workshop entitled “Taking Control of Your Money.”

Topics will include buying a car, paying off debt, making smart goals, and saving for wants and needs. Pizza will be served.

UA Cossatot Adult Education Instructor Patricia Stinson, certified in Career and Technical Education and Career Readiness, will lead the workshop.

Part one will be held on Feb. 12 and part two Feb. 26. Both will start at 5:30 p.m. and conclude at 7:30 p.m.

The registration deadline is Feb. 8 at 5 p.m.

The UA Cossatot Nashville Adult Education Center is located at 1558 Highway 371 West in Nashville, at the back of campus.

For more information about the events or to register, contact Dawn Humphry on the Nashville UAC campus or Brandi Woods at bwoods@cccua.edu or (870) 584-1318.

