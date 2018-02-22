State Park to host ‘Shakespeare in the Park’ March 2-3

Historic Washington State Park will host Shakespeare in the Park March 2-3 in the 1940 WPA Gym.

The event will include two evening performances by the American Shakespeare Center 2017/18 Wicked Folly Tour of Williams Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and “The Taming of the Shrew” at Historic Washington State Park. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. with a pre-show performance at 7 p.m. in the 1940 WPA Gym. Doors open at 7 p.m.

On Friday, March 2, the historic tragedy “Macbeth” will be performed. On Saturday, March 3, the romantic comedy “The Taming of the Shrew” will be performed.

Four workshops on Saturday, March 3, led by the American Shakespeare Troupe, will be provided covering topics of how to perform Shakespeare on the modern stage. They are: Shakespeare and Rap 11 a.m.; Audience Contact in Shakespeare 1 p.m.; Shakespeare and Special Effects 2:30 p.m.; and Cue Scripts and Shakespeare 4 p.m.

Workshop admission is $5 per person for ages 14 and older.

The American Shakespeare Center brings a unique performance style, blending Shakespeare’s stage craft with modern sensibility. The company uses Shakespeare’s staging conditions including universal lighting, minimal sets, doubling, cross-gender casting, and music.

In Shakespeare’s day, the company couldn’t turn the lights out on the audience; actors and audience shared the same light. Leaving the lights on allows for a type of audience contact rarely seen in modern day theatre. Audience members share directly in the action onstage as they become part of play in “Macbeth” and “The Taming of the Shrew.”

Since 1988, the American Shakespeare Center has toured the country with shows incorporating Shakespeare’s staging conditions. Based out of Staunton, Va., the company mission is to recover the joys and accessibility of Shakespeare’s theatre, language, and humanity by exploring the English Renaissance stage and its practices through performance and education. The organization can be found online at www.americanshakespearecenter.com.

Tickets for the performances are $10 adult and $5 for children ages 6-12. Call 870-983-2684 to reserve tickets. Tickets may be picked up at the 1874 Courthouse Visitor Center.

Event doors open at 7 p.m. Williams Tavern Restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. till 7 p.m. before the performance begins.

