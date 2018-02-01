South Pike County School District shutting down Friday, Monday due to flu

The following is the notice from the South Pike County School District concerning the school closing Friday and Monday:

Due to the rapidly increasing number of students and staff out with the flu, the SPCSD will be closed Friday, February 2 and Monday, February 5, in an effort to curb the spread of the sickness.

We will utilize our AMI system for these two days. The AMI work may be completed at any time during the span we are closed due to the sickness, or as make-up work after we return We are sorry for any inconveniences caused by this decision, but it is in the best interest of our students and staff.

All school sponsored activities during this time will either be cancelled, or postponed.

