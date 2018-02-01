Scrapper Showdown Saturday, Feb. 3 at NHS cafeteria

The Scrapper Showdown will be Saturday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. at the Nashville High School cafeteria.

Tickets are $15 and are available at the administration office, from a high school athlete or at the door.

The evening will include a barbecue dinner, live and silent auction, raffle, and Heads or Tails.

The guest speaker will be Dr. Fitz Hill.

The Showdown is sponsored by the Scrapper Booster Club. Proceeds will benefit the junior high and senior high athletic programs.

Dr. Hill is the former president of Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock. He stepped down to assume leadership roles as executive director of the Arkansas Baptist College Foundation and the Scott Ford Center for Leadership and Community Development.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed Dr. Hill to a seven-year term on the state Board of Education in 2016.

He is a board member of Bear State Bank. In 2016, Dr. Hill joined the state-wide Drivetime Sports radio show, heard locally on KNAS, 105.5 FM.

Dr. Hill is a 1987 graduate of Ouachita Baptist University, where he received degrees in communications. He served in the military, earning medals during Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm. He was a member of the Arkansas Razorback football coaching staff for 12 years. He also served four years as head coach at San Jose State University.

During Dr. Hill’s tenure at Arkansas Baptist College, the school received a $2.5 million private gift, the largest from an individual in the college’s history. The school completed $51 million in capital infrastructure improvements and saw enrollment increase from less than 200 students to nearly 1,200.

Dr. Hill and his wife, Dr. Cynthia Hill, have two daughters, Destiny and Faith, and a son, Justice.

