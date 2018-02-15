Obituary: William P. Pettit, 87, of Nashville

William P. Pettit, 87 of Nashville, died Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 in Nashville.

He was born Dec. 2, 1930 in Hope, the son of the late Cleadie Pettit and Jewell Tullis Pettit. He was a retired insurance salesman and a member of the Central Church of Christ near Hope.

He was preceded in death by a son, Tony Pettit, a daughter, Dana Hallmark, and a brother, Arlis Pettit.

Survivors include: Faye Tanner of Nashville, two children, Judy Carlton and husband, Steve, of Bodcaw, and Tugi Myers and husband Mat of Ozan; a sister, Linda Hooper of Texarkana, Texas; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Central Cemetery near Hope under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

