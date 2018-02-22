Obituary: Verna Juanita Conatser Morris, 97, of Nashville

Verna Juanita Conatser Morris, 97, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Feb. 17, 2018, in Benton, Ark.

She was born on May 3, 1920 in Mineral Springs, Ark., the daughter of the late Charlie Otis Conatser and Evie White Conatser.

She was a member of the Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glenn Morris; six sisters, Bell Sanders, Faye Hooker, Sue Hoover, Bonnie McCauley, Louise Fairchild, and Carmon Chandler; five brothers, Troy Conatser, Truman Conatser, Almon Conatser, Junior Conatser, and Arlis Conatser.

Survivors include her sister, Bessie Forehand, of Bay City, Texas, as well as numerous nieces, nephew, family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at 1 p.m. until service time in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville.

Services will be Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

