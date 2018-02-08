Obituary: Sharon J. Green, 70, of Mineral Springs

Sharon J. Green, 70, of Mineral Springs, died Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

She was born Nov. 4, 1947 in Nashville to the late Joe Allen Green and Opal O. Norwood Green.

She was a member of Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs.

Survivors include: two daughters; Cathryn Hile and Jennifer Lockeby and husband, Jimmy Dale, both of Mineral Springs; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held Sundeay, Feb. 18. Arrangements by Nashville Funeral Home. Send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral home on face book.

