Obituary: Ricky Lee ‘Spec’ Damon, 57, of Nashville

Ricky Lee Damon “Spec,” age 57, of Nashville, Ark., went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1960, in Phoenix, Ariz., the son of George Damon, Sr., and Francis Gray Damon. He is preceded in death by his father.

He was a member of the Cross Point Cowboy Church in Nashville, Ark. He was a carpenter by trade but an avid outdoorsman by heart. He enjoyed hunting, trapping, fishing and just being outdoors with family and friends.

He would pick, poke and harass pretty much everyone he came in contact with, which always gave him much joy. Ricky enjoyed caring for his parents and cherished time with family, especially his siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was a friend of many, a real stand-up guy. He would give you the shirt off of his back or the last dollar in his wallet.

He is survived by his mother, Francis Damon of Nashville, Ark.; brother, George “Eddie” Damon Jr. and brother, Gary Damon, both of Nashville, Ark.; two sisters, Debbie Hart of Glenwood, Ark., and Vickie Damon, of Nashville, Ark.; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members and a host of wonderful friends.

Visitation was Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., Jan. 24, 2018, at Herndon Fuqua Funeral

Home in Hope. Funeral services were 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, at Herndon Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope with Jeff and Pam Smith, and Bro. Don Jones officiating, with interment to follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Hope, Ark., under the direction of Herndon Fuqua Funeral Home of Hope.

