Pastor Otha Hill Sr. passed away on Feb. 10, 2018, at his home.

Pastor Hill was the Founder and Leader of the New Testament House of Prayer Inc. in Fulton, Ark.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Pastor Otha Hill Sr.’s Homegoing Celebration, which will be held Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, at 11a.m. at New Testament House of Prayer (306 N. Ferguson Street) in Hope, Ark.

The visitation is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 15 from 5-7p.m. at Hicks Mortuary in Hope, Ark.

