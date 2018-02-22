Obituary: Mary Jane Johnson of Fort Smith

Mary Jane Johnson of Fort Smith, Ark., passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by her loving family, after losing her battle with Alzheimer’s on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

Mary Jane was born on March 6, 1945 in Fort Smith, AR, and reared in Porum, OK. She was the second of three children to Charles Vester. Hanna and Grace Price Hanna.

In her youth, Mary Jane was an excellent student and basketball player. She attended Conners State College, then attained her Bachelors of Science in Nursing from LSU in 1967 at Charity Medical Center in New Orleans.

A pediatric nurse, she knew her calling at an early age and excelled in her passion according to her peers. She worked at hospitals in Louisiana, Texas, Michigan, and Arkansas, and retired from Sparks Hospital in 2010 after serving on the pediatric floor for 34 years. A lifelong student, she shared her knowledge and passion teaching others about childbirth, breastfeeding, CPR, and loving children – especially babies.

She is survived by her loving husband of 49 joy-filled years, George J. Johnson, DDS., her two brothers, Richard Peat-Hanna of Oceanside, CA and David Hanna of Slidell, LA, and five children; J. Chad Johnson, DDS and wife Susan of Charlotte, NC, Heather Johnson DPT and husband Edwin Allgair DDS. of Sterling, Alaska, Brett Johnson, BS and wife Nicole of Little Rock, AR, Ty Johnson, MS and wife Caitlin of Little Rock, AR, and Cole. J. Johnson DDS. and wife Jo of Ft. Smith, AR. Mary Jane was also Grandmother to 12 beautiful grandchildren who she loved dearly.

Mary Jane loved the outdoors: camping, canoeing, rafting, hiking, bird watching, gardening, collecting rocks and flowers, and photography of them all. She enjoyed living life to the fullest and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A short service officiated by Rev. Ken Parks (previously of Ft. Smith) will be held at First Presbyterian Church, downtown Fort Smith, on Friday, February 23rd, 2018 at 10:00 AM and followed by a reception to share memories and visit with family.

Our family would like to extend a special thanks to Mercy Hospice for their help, Edwards Funeral Home for their assistance, and a host of friends for all of their support.

In lieu of flowers of please make donations to the medical/dental organization of your choice or to any organization that funds the ongoing research of Alzheimer’s disease.

