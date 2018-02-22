Obituary: Marjorie Allen, 82, of Dierks

Majorie “Big Moma” Allen, 82, of Dierks, died Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018.

She was born March 4, 1935, in Dierks, the daughter of the late Orville and Hazel Stokes Wilson. She was a poultry farmer for 32 years and attended Mt. View Baptist Church and Assembly of God Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Allen, Sr.; a brother, Herman Wilson; a sister, Bonnie Glover; and a son, Ray Allen.

Survivors include: two sons, Marlin Allen, Jr. and wife, Carolyn, and Randy Allen and wife, Tamara, all of Dierks; a daughter, Thresa Thomas and husband, Michael, of Dierks; a sister, Bennie Lockwood of Clarksville, Ark.; also grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m., Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, in the Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel in Dierks with Henry Bateman and Ray Reynolds officiating. Burial followed in Greens Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15 at the funeral home chapel in Dierks.

Online at wilkersonfuneralhomes.com.

