Obituary: Margaret Phelps, 84, Nashville

Margaret Phelps, age 84, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Nashville.

She was born on May 14, 1933, in Nashville, Ark., the daughter of the late Joseph Leroy and Effie Velma Cogdell Murphy.

Mrs. Phelps was a homemaker, and a member of the Open Door Baptist Church in Nashville.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Phelps; parents Jack Murphy and Effie Velma Cogdell Murphy; two brothers, Clifford Murphy and Willard Murphy; and one sister, Virginia Murphy.

Survivors include: two daughters, Tammy Phelps, and Teresa Phelps, both of Nashville, Ark.; great nephews that she thought of as sons, John Hendrix and James Hendrix both of Eastland, Texas; three brothers, Wayne Murphy and wife, Linda, of Nashville, Ark., Billy Murphy of Delight, Ark.; Ronnie Murphy and wife, Stephanie, of Nashville, Ark.; one sister, Mildred Farmer of Nashville, Ark.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation was 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville, with Bro. Wayne Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Tabor Cemetery under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

