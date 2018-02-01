Obituary: Judith Wanda Scoggin Cauley, 71, of Atlanta, Ga.

Judi Scoggin Cauley

Judith Wanda Scoggin Cauley, 71, died Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018.

She was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Tyler, Texas, the daughter of the late John and Wanda Scoggin. She was retired from the physical therapy department of Howard Memorial Hospital. She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville, and had resided in Atlanta, Ga., in recent years.

She is survived by her son, Brett Cauley, of Atlanta.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, at Latimer Funeral Home, Nashville.

Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Saturday at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville with Rev. Glen Green officiating. Burial followed at Restland Memorial Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...