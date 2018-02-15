Obituary: John Harold Lawrence, 83 of Dierks

Mr. John Harold Lawrence, age 83, a resident of Dierks, Ark., died Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at his home.

John Harold Lawrence was born April 5, 1934 to John W. & Oma Lawrence in Nathan, Ark. He was a former employee of Weyerhaeuser, a U.S. Navy veteran, and a member of the Dierks Church of Christ.

He toiled throughout the course of his 83 years on this earth to leave an impression on those he encountered that endures.

He traveled the world while serving his country and surmised there was no place better suited to his tastes than the one he called home.

He was jovial, witty, and concerned about the welfare of others; inquiring, “How much do you weigh now?” or remarking, “You’re looking old…”

He was a lover of animals and the scourge of snakes, rats, and armadillos; a man that could get lost (literally…on multiple occasions) in the solitude and majesty of nature.

He was a devoted husband of 49 years,(quick to remind you, that is no easy feat) a loving father, adviser to all, an historian and consummate buddy to his grandchildren.

He became a connoisseur of simple pleasures in life: the value of hard work, company of friends, and admiration of a job well done.

While others were running through life at a sprinter’s pace, he paced himself for a marathon. As the Captains of industry and enterprise came and went, he honed his skills to become not an oracle of Wall Street, but rather the oracle of the supermarket, Admiral of the auction block, and crusader against high prices.

Though often beleaguered by misplaced teeth, pocket knife, or tool, he persevered to accomplish MacGyver-like feats with his unmatched skill as a duct-tape wielding Samurai.

With little use for pomp and circumstance or unnecessary fanfare, on Feb. 9, 2018, he completed work on the first and last of his many projects, in the familiarity of home and the love of friends and family.

While an acquaintance of many, yet truly known by few, he’d wish for everyone the ability and opportunity to know the joys and pleasures of a life like his own.

Mr. Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents, John W. and Vica Oma Porter Lawrence.

He is survived by: his wife, Henriellen Coleman Lawrence of Dierks; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Ashley Lawrence of Fayetteville, Ark.; two granddaughters, Madison and Ila Lawrence; and a number of nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Lawrence were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 in the Dierks Church of Christ with Jerry Mounts and Terry Martin officiating. Burial followed in the Dierks Cemetery, under the direction of Wilkerson Funeral Home in Dierks.

The family received friends from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018 at the funeral home in Dierks.

