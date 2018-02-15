Obituary: James Richard Musgrave, 91, of Nashville

James Richard Musgrave, 91, of Nashville, Ark., passed away at home on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 in Nashville, Ark.

He was born on Sept. 25, 1926 in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late Harry and Lorraine Millsap Musgrave.

He was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church in Nashville. A United States Army Veteran, a member of the American Musical Instrument Society, a pilot, and an entrepreneur. He worked with his father and brother at the Nashville Iron Works where they made train repairs. Along with several Nashville businessmen he was instrumental in bringing Case Shear and Case Knife to Nashville, one of the first manufacturing opportunities presented to Nashville, Ark. He also owned Aero Salvage of Arkansas where he retrieved wrecked planes. He owned Aero Metalcraft, Inc., formerly Case Shear. Mr. Musgrave was the ultimate mechanical engineer — if it was broke he knew how to fix it. He enjoyed clocks and collected them for many years. He was a lover of German Shepard dogs.

Mr. Musgrave served in the United States Army and enlisted on Jan. 23, 1945. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater of Operations for 14 months, in the Philippines Islands and Japan. He was assigned to HQ Company, Kyushu Base and Company E, 27th Infantry, 25th Division where he served as a clerical specialist. His awards include the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, Army Occupation (Japan) Victory Ribbon, and two Overseas Services Bars. His military services training included Infantry, Field Artillery, Administration, Motor Vehicle Dispatch, and Signal Corp. Tech 5 James Richard Musgrave was federally recognized and commissioned to 2nd Lieutenant on May 29, 1951, US Signal Corps. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 6, 1955.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jan Musgrave.

Survivors include: the love of his life for 66 years, his wife, Clarene Riley Musgrave of Nashville, Ark.; two daughters, Reba Cox and husband, Doug, of Nashville, Ark.; and Debbie Gordon and husband, Danny, of Ravenden Springs, Ark.; three grandchildren, Christy Cox of Blevins, Ark.; Jay Faulkner and wife, Lauren, of Conway, Ark.; and Jennifer Reed of Nashville, Ark.; four great-grandchildren, Emily Clements, Kailey Laxton, Gracie Clements, and Alena Barnett; one brother-in-law, Morris Riley and wife, Marci, of Murfreesboro, Ark; one sister-in-law, Rita Arnold, and husband, James, of Nashville, Ark.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at the Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville, with Bro. David Blase officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Restland Memorial Park, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com

Like this: Like Loading...