Obituary: James Leo Boyd, 91, of De Queen

James Leo Boyd, 91, of De Queen, died Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, at Dierks.

He was born July 25, 1926, in Center Point, the son of the late Charles Craven and Mattie Trott Boyd. He was a United States Army Veteran of World War II.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Allen Boyd; a son, Allen Boyd; a brother, Duane Boyd; a sister, Charldeane Boyd; and a great-grandson, William Brawley.

Survivors include: two daughters, Jimmye Lou Jordan and husband, Tommy, of De Queen and Ena Lynn Pemberton of Charleston, Ark.; two sisters, Joanne Guadogno of Claremore, Okla., and Glinda Byers of Nashville.

A private memorial service will be held at a later. Cremation arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home.

