Obituary: Hans Ulrich Goeldi, 70, of Murfreesboro

Hans Ulrich Goeldi, 70, of Murfreesboro died Jan. 30, 2018 at his home.

He was born March 3, 1947, in Grabs SG. Switzerland, to the late Jakob Goeldi and Bertha Bernegger.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Survivors include: his wife, Judy Goeldi of Murfreesboro; three children, Manuela Zindel and husband, Markus, of Switzerland, Christian Goeldi and wife, Janet, of Foreman, Ark., and Marianne Horn and husband, Nikki ,of Switzerland; three step-children, Janie Cunningham and husband, Bobby, David Minor and wife, Laura, and Rebekah Johnson and husband, Kurt; four sisters and one brother, Erica, Bertha, Margaret, Rose Marie, and Jacob; also grandchildren and step-grandchildren.

Services will be Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, at 1 p.m. at Nashville Funeral Home with Johnny Baker officiating. Interment will follow in Ozan Cemetery in Bingen. Send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

Like this: Like Loading...