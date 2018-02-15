Obituary: George ‘Butch’ Grayson Godwin, 69, of Nashville

George “Butch” Grayson Godwin, 69, of Nashville, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at his home.

He was born on Jan. 25, 1949, in Nashville, Ark., the son of the late James Grayson Godwin and Thelma Huddleston Godwin.

He was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Nashville. Butch was a career law enforcement officer. He started his career with the City of Nashville before moving on to become a trooper for the Arkansas State Police where he dedicated 35 years of his life for the people of Arkansas. Butch was a Freemason, a Shriner, and a concealed carry instructor. He also had a love of motorcycles and was a member of both the Arkansas and national chapters of H.O.G.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a half-brother, Mack Godwin, and a special aunt, Georgia Evans.

Survivors include: his wife, Brenda Gresham Godwin; his daughter, Miki Godwin Mussett and husband Clifford; two grandchildren, Morgan and Austin Mussett; a half-sister, Mitzi Gaines; a very special cousin in Billy Wayne Godwin, as well as many other nieces, nephews, family, and friends.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Funeral services were 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, at Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville. Burial with Arkansas State Police honor guard was at College Hill Cemetery near Murfreesboro.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

