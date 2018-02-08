Obituary: Gary David Winchester, 75, of Mineral Springs

Gary David Winchester, age 75, of Mineral Springs, Ark., passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018, in Little Rock, Ark. He was born on Feb. 20, 1942, in Mineral Springs, Ark., the son of Columbia Clark Winchester and the late Glenn Winchester.

Gary known to all that loved him as “Bubba” was a member of Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs, Ark. He loved fishing, hunting, and attending car shows. He especially enjoyed his ‘56 Pontiac Star Chief and his many safari trips to Africa.

He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Winchester, and a brother, Tony Winchester.

Survivors include: his wife, Barbara Winchester of Mineral Springs, Ark.; children Stephanie Harrison and husband, Jason, of Nashville, Ark.; Mike Martindale and wife, Elizabeth, of Mineral Springs, Ark.; Misty Smith of Mineral Springs, Ark.; seven grandchildren, Jonathon Martindale, Gregory Martindale, Alyssa Harrison, Andrew Harrison, Dakota Smith, Beth Coogan, and Jacob Coogan; his mother, Columbia Winchester of Mineral Springs, Ark.; four sisters, Carolyn Parker of Franklin, Tenn.; Linda Garrett of Dover, Ark.; Alice Ramona Winchester of Mineral Springs, Ark.; and Mamie Susan Ruble of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; as well as his beloved dog Diamond.

A public memorial service was at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 3 at J.W. Manufacturing in Mineral Springs, Ark., with Cy Davis and Ben Jones officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mineral Springs Cemetery, PO Box 129, Mineral Springs, AR 71851, or your favorite charity.

You may send an online sympathy message at www.latimerfuneralhome.com.

