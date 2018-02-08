Obituary: Freda Alberta Wilson, 70, of Nashville

Freda Alberta Wilson, 70, of Nashville died Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 in Nashville.

She was born May 5, 1947, in Nashville to the late Ira Calvin Garner and Madie Peralee Hamm Garner.

She was a registered nurse of more than 30 years at Howard Memorial Hospital. She attended Blue Bayou Church of Christ.

Survivors include: two sons, Wayne Olan Wilson, Jr., of Conway, and Shane Wilson of Nashville; also grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, at 2 p.m. in County Line cemetery in Nashville under the direction of Nashville Funeral Home. Send the family a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on face book.

