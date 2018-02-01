Obituary: Dwayne ‘Popa’ Campbell, 78, of Nashville

Dwayne “Popa” Campbell, 78, of Nashville, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.

He was born Aug. 4, 1939, in Murfreesboro to the late Enos Campbell and Cora Smedley Campbell. He was a cowboy for Anthony Farms until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Sue Campbell in 2008; two brothers; Don and Jimmy Campbell, and a sister, Mozelle Ponder.

Survivors include: two daughters, Kim Whitworth and husband, Thomas, and Derhonda Gilbert and Travis Hopper, all of Nashville; five sisters, Wilma Jones of Murfreesboro, Winnie Roberts of Little Rock, Zona Woods of Hope, Mary Ann Stuart of Bryant, and Margaret Harris of Monticello; also grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, at 2 p.m. in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery with Bro. David Blase officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at Nashville Funeral Home from 12:30-1:45 prior to the service.

