Obituary: Doug Bray, 67, of McCaskill

Doug Bray, 67 of McCaskill, died Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

He was born on March 19, 1950, in Houston, Texas, the son of the late James Howard Bray and Maudine Ainsworth York.

Survivors include: s son Jimmy Bray of California, four brothers, Robert Bray, Carl Bray, Tommy York, and Tracy York, all of McCaskill; three sisters, Carolyn McAloney of Lufkin, Texas, and Terry Pagona, and Karen Tewalt, both of McCaskill.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Latimer Funeral Home Chapel in Nashville.

