Obituary: Dorothy House Bryant, 99, of Nashville

Dorothy House Bryant, 99, of Nashville, died Feb. 6, 2018 in Benton.

She was born April 7, 1918 in Kennedy, Ala., the daughter of the late Ross House and Laura Gilliam House.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Clay Bryant; three sisters, Virgie Coffee, Inez Patterson, and Jimmie Payne; and her brother, Reggie House.

Visitation was Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 at Latimer Funeral Home in Nashville.

Graveside services were held Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Ozan Cemetery at Bingen, under the direction of Latimer Funeral Home.

