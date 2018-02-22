Obituary: Donald Ray Hawthorne, 86, of Ringgold, La.

RINGGOLD, LA – Graveside services for Mr. Donald Ray Hawthorne, 86, of Ringgold, La., were held Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at 2:00 P.M. in Saratoga Cemetery, Saratoga, ArkR. Officiating was Rev. Jeremy Scott and Rev. Don Woodard. Visitation was Friday, Feb. 16, 2018, from 5-8 p.m. at Rockett Funeral Home, Ringgold, La.

Mr. Hawthorne was born in Mineral Springs, Ark., on May 14, 1931 and passed away at his residence in Ringgold, La., on Feb. 14, 2018. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Forestry from University of Arkansas in Monticello, Ark., and was a forester in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi for over 50 years. Mr. Hawthorne was a United States Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War and was a member of Ringgold First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Lillian Hawthorne; a brother, Alton Hawthorne; sisters, Betty Ray and Joyce Nassoy; and a great-grandchild, Levi Campbell.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, Paulette Hawthorne of Ringgold, La.; daughters, Donna Jones and husband, Bill of Mena, Ark., Diane Uzzle and husband, Michael of Ringgold, La., and Angela Rymer and husband, John of Shreveport, La.; a brother, Glenn Hawthorne and wife, Arlene of Slidell, La.; a sister, Mary Volk and husband, Bill of Catoosa, Okla.; sister-in-law, Sue Hawthorne of Searcy, Ark.; grandchildren, Jennifer Russell and husband, Kris, Jeremy Scott and wife, Kristy, Julia Campbell and husband, Jimmy, Katie Krueger and husband, Walt, Ben Rymer and Daniel Rymer; great grandchildren, Mason Campbell, Lillian Scott, Melody Scott, Nash Rymer, Wyatt Russell, and Anabelle Krueger and a number of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Ben Rymer, Daniel Rymer, Kristopher Russell, Walt Krueger, Jimmy Campbell, and Randy Walker.

