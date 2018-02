Brant Beane, 63, of Glenwood, died Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018 in Hot Springs.

He was born Oct. 12, 1954, in Nashville to the late Elmer and Virginia Kitchens Beane.

He was retired from Weyerhaeuser.

Survivors include: his daughter, Brandy Beane of Poteau, Okla.; his son, Jeremy Spencer of Broken Bow, Okla.; his sister, Nancy McClellan of Little Rock.

A celebration of his life will be Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Dierks.

