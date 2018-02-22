Obituary: Beverly Floy Bell, 88, of Mineral Springs

Beverly Floy Bell, 88 of Mineral Springs, died Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at her home in Mineral Springs.

She was born Aug. 9, 1929, in Borger, Texas, to the late Lilburn Byrns and Inez McKemie Byrns. She was a homemaker and a faithful member of the Central Baptist Church in Mineral Springs. Survivors include: her husband of almost 68 years, Clyde Bell, of Mineral Springs; three children, Rick Bell and wife, Mandy, Lizann Bell, and Bron Bell and wife, Nicole, all of Mineral Springs; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Liz Dietz of Borger, Texas.

Graveside services were Sunday, February 18, 2018, at 3 p.m. in Mineral Springs Cemetery with Bro. Ben Jones officiating. Send a sympathy message to Nashville Funeral Home on Face Book.

Like this: Like Loading...