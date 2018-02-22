Norman to dedicate Centennial Tree Friday

The City of Norman will dedicate a Centennial Tree Friday, February 23, at 2 p.m.

The Centennial Tree is part of a program sponsored by the Department of Arkansas Heritage and the Arkansas Forestry commission.

The trees are planted in honor of the World War I centennial.

The Arkansas World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee and the Arkansas Forestry Commission.

There will be one tree planted in each of the 75 counties in Arkansas.

Norman will be home for Montgomery County tree.

The tree will be planted in the town square near the library.

Everyone is invited to attend the dedication ceremony at 2 p.m.

For more information on the program visit the Department of Arkansas Heritage website at arkansasheritage.com

