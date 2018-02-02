Nashville seniors take wins over Prescott

The Nashville Scrappers and Scrapperettes defeated Prescott in 3A/4A Southwest blended conference games Friday, Jan. 26, at Scrapper Arena.

The Scrapperettes downed the Lady Curley Wolves 58-50, while the Scrappers mercy ruled the Wolves 50-20.

The wins Friday night followed District 7-4A losses to Bauxite the night before.

Scrapperettes

The Scrapperettes fell behind Prescott early but tied the game by halftime. They outscored the Lady Wolves 38-29 in the second half. The Scrapperettes made 35 of 46 free throws against Prescott.

Erika Bretado was the Scrapperettes’ leading scorer with 21 points, followed by Madi Miller with 17. Rayley Potter added 12, with 6 from Adalyn Dunn.

The Scrapperettes fell to Bauxite 59-50 Jan. 25.

Potter was the leading scorer for Nashville with 12 points, followed by Dunn and Bretado with 11 each. Madi Miller added 8, with 7 from Alexis Prescott.

Scrappers

Nashville led throughout the game in the win over Prescott. C.J. Adams was the leading scorer for the Scrappers with 14 points, followed by Jhalon Finley with 11 and Jamarta Gilliam with 10.

In the 44-42 loss to Bauxite, Gilliam scored 16 for Nashville, followed by Adams with 14 and FInley with 9.

