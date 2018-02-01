Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce banquet to have Mardi Gras theme

The Murfreesboro Chamber of Commerce has announced a date for the annual local banquet.

Set for Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6:30 p.m., the event will be held at the community room of the Murfreesboro Municipal Building under the theme of Mardi Gras.

Arkansas Senator Larry Teague will be the guest speaker.

The menu will feature “cajun cuisine” of red beans and rice, jambalaya prepared by Smokehouse BBQ and traditional spaghetti from Em’s Restaurant, along with salad, rolls, tea and bread pudding.

Awards will given in several categories, including new business of the year, most improved business, volunteer of the year and the humanitarian spirit award.

Tickets to the event will be $15 each, and can be purchased at the Murfreesboro Mayor’s office, from any Chamber director, participating businesses or by calling the Chamber office at (870) 285-3131.

“Come join your friends for a night out with good food and good entertainment,” said Chamber of Commerce representative Jane Fugitt.

“It is an opportunity for you to support your hometown.”

