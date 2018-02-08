Little Mo’ Fly Fishing Festival Feb. 16-18 at Murfreesboro

The “Sixteenth Ever” Little Mo’ Fly Fishing Festival will be held Feb. 16-18 at the Murfreesboro Community Building.

The event will include fly-tying demonstrations and informational programs including the “State of the Little Mo’ “ address by the Arkansas Game Fish Commission’s Trout Biologist for the Little Missouri, Kris Nault.

“We will have some 20 or so of the best fly-tiers from around the region demonstrating techniques for all kinds of fly tying as well as presentations from White River fishing to fishing for Rio Cichlids around New Orleans, how to build your own small pond, and entomology from the Little Missouri itself,” said organizer Jeff Guerin, a local fly-fishing guide.

Fly-tiers will begin to gather on Friday late afternoon and into the evening. Saturday the festival will open at 8:30 a.m., fly tying demos begin, first program will be at 10:00 with the presentation from the AGFC following at 12 noon.

“It’s a great chance to find out a lot about fly fishing and the Little Missouri, as well as other places from a lot of excellent fly fishers,” Guerin added.

Registration fee is still just $5 for an individual and $10 for a family.

Check www.LittleMissouriFlyFishing.com for the latest updated information.

