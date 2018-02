Get your Nashville Chamber of Commerce Banquet tickets now

Tickets for the Nashville Chamber of Commerce Banquet are now available at the following locations:

Steely Insurance, Ivan Smith Furniture, First State Bank, Bear State Bank, Murray & Co. Realty, Amelia’s Pic-A-Lily, Power Pharmacy and the NCC office on Main Street.

The chamber banquet is set for Monday, Feb. 19., at the Nashville High School cafeteria. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the banquet begins at 6:30.

Tickets are $15 each, and tables for 6, 8, 10 or 12 may be reserved.

