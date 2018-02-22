Free seed-saving workshop, seed swap Feb. 23 in Nashville

Nashville Demonstration Organic Garden (NDOG) and Miller County Master Gardeners will be holding a seed-saving workshop and seed swap 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 at Cossatot Community College in Nashville, Room 101.

There will be information and demos on seed-saving and anyone interested in bringing seeds, cuttings or transplants to share or trade is invited. NDOG volunteers will provide tables and envelopes for swapping seeds, and seed-saving tip sheets. For those who do not have any seeds to swap, there will be free seeds for all and tokens can be purchased to trade for seeds.

Participants should bring their own chairs and as much written information about each seed variety as possible. Recipes are also suggested, especially if the variety is an uncommon vegetable or herb.

To register or for more information, contact Pamela Rayburn at (903) 490-1080 or Debra Bolding at (870) 557-2352.

