Free beehive workshop March 3

Southwest Arkansas Beekeepers is offering a free hive-building workshop Saturday, March 3.

The workshop is open to anyone who would like to attend and get hands-on experience building bee hives from a kit. The workshop will be held at Sunset Church of Christ Fellowship Building in Nashville from 12 noon until 3 p.m.

There is no fee for the course, however, individuals who wish to take home a hive, will have to purchase their own kits to build. All those without kits are also welcome to attend and learn.

The course is free, but registration is required so that there will be enough supplies for all.

For information on where to purchase kits and to register, contact Debra Bolding at (870) 557-2352.

