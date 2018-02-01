Flu bug closes Kirby Schools Friday, Monday

The following is the statement from the Kirby School District about the school closing:

The decision has been made by the Kirby School District administration to close school Friday 2/02/18 and Monday, February 5, 2018 due to the high percentage of students, faculty, and staff having the flu or flu like symptoms. We have had more than 80 students and staff absent in recent days for flu and flu like symptoms, stomach bug, and strep. Friday and Monday will be AMI days. All students (K-12) have assignments either in folders or in Google Classroom to complete. The assignments will be labeled AMI Day 3 and 4. Please remember that teachers will be accessible through email for help on assignments.

The administration feels that this is the best decision for our students, faculty and staff. We will be sanitizing the entire school after school today and tomorrow. The buildings will be closed for cleaning to all staff other than janitors until Tuesday.

THE BALLGAMES AT DIERKS WILL BE PLAYED ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2018. BOTH SCHOOLS HAVE ASKED THAT YOU DO NOT ATTEND IF YOU HAVE ANY SYMPTOMS OF SICKNESS, FOR THE SAFETY OF OUR CHILDREN. THANKS SO MUCH!

PLEASE SHARE SO WE CAN GET THE WORD OUT!!!

Like this: Like Loading...