Educational ‘Fiesta’ at NJHS

By Terrica Hendrix

News-Leader staff

The Nashville School Board held its monthly luncheon at the junior high recently.

Some of the Nashville Junior High School faculty decorated the library in a fiesta theme for the board luncheon.

NJHS Assistant Principal DJ Graham told the board that there are 443 students enrolled at the school with 265 students “participating in extracurricular activities.”

Graham said that before the school district implemented breakfast in the classroom “we fed less than 100” students. Now, we are feeding over 400. We ring the bell at 9:30, teachers open their door to get breakfast, and students have 10 minutes to eat their sack breakfast.”

Graham discussed the new, successful mentor system at NJHS. He said that the student-teacher advisor system is set up with all faculty having “seven or eight students picked at random to mentor-counsel throughout the year. We have watched motivational stories, talked about goals and future plans, and [at] this past meeting we utilized this time to hand out report cards and discuss our inclement weather plan.”

The NJHS Honor Society will be held on Feb. 22 “and this year we raised the bar to 3.65 and we are still going to induct around 75 students.

