Dierks Outlaw signs up with HSU Reddies

SIGNING WITH HSU. Dierks Outlaw Jarett Fox signed a letter-of-intent to play football for the Henderson State University Reddies during a ceremony held Monday morning at Dierks High School. He was joined by his parents, Tanya and Brian Fox; siblings, Bryce and Alexa; grandparents, Beverly and Jerry Fox; and coaches Jonathan Bates, Kevin Alexander, Caleb Garrick and Jarod Fannin.